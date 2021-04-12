Morgan Stanley Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $427.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.38.

GWW stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $404.47. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,304. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,791,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

