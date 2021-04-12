Morgan Stanley Purchases 102,104 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of TopBuild worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $219.27 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

