Morgan Stanley Purchases 152,417 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. FMR LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,969,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

