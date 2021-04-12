Morgan Stanley Purchases 264,146 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.30 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

