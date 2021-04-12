Morgan Stanley Purchases 44,009 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 70,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

