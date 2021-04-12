Morgan Stanley Purchases 703,717 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Magnite worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,207 shares of company stock worth $15,563,124. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $40.18 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

