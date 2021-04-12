Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 1,355,936 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,355,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Abcam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $19.89 on Monday. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

