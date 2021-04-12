Morgan Stanley Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $197.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,491. Hubbell has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.