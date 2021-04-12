Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 323.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.27% of Affimed worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 136,214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $9.74 on Monday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

