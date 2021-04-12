Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVDNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. 16,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

