Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. 194,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,288. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,175 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

