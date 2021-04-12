Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GVDBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDBF traded up $158.00 on Monday, reaching $4,085.04. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,847.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4,048.95. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,291.04 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.