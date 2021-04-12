Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.28% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,649,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $153.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

