Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. 249,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

