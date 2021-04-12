Morgan Stanley Sells 27,154 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Proto Labs worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

