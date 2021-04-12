Morgan Stanley Sells 32,024 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $202.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $202.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

