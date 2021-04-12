Morgan Stanley Sells 332,431 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Rocket Companies worth $27,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Rocket Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 791,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 250,558 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.75 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

