Morgan Stanley Sells 66,669 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of KB Financial Group worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

