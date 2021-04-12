Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

RNP stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

