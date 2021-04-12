Morpheus Labs Market Cap Tops $71.05 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

