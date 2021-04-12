Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,445. Motion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

