Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $191.06 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,458,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

