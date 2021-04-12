Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $675.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

