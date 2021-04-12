MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $1,640,616.69 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. 422,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

