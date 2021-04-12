MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

MSM opened at $89.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

