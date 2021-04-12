mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.95 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $53.95 million and $6.80 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

