mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and $167,238.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.70 or 1.00015369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00142557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.