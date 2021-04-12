M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTB stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

