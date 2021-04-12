MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.21

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 10232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

