MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $57.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

