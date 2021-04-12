MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New $57.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

