MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

