MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

