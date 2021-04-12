MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$57.50

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.36.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,259. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.37. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

