Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $874,103.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $29.39 or 0.00048627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00273597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.69 or 0.00707535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 1.00152770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.78 or 0.00965762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

