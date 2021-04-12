MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MVB Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

39.8% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.80 $26.99 million $2.16 16.44 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.91 $10.21 million N/A N/A

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MVB Financial and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40% Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67%

Volatility & Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

