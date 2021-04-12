MVL (MVL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $791.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. MVL has a market capitalization of $390.63 million and $791.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,420,963 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.