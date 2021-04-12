MXC 1-Day Volume Tops $25.32 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. MXC has a market cap of $128.12 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00063574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.