MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells 6,425 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

