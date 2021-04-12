Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $77,493.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,776,156,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

