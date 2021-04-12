Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Tops $3.39 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $212,729.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

