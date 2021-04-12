Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0937 on Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $264,705.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,399,439 coins and its circulating supply is 39,369,819 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

