Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.13 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Nano has a market cap of $814.49 million and $55.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00010187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.93 or 0.03548062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.85 or 0.00408058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $670.90 or 0.01118119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00534036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00430339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.54 or 0.00357549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

