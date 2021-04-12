Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 93,925 shares.The stock last traded at $34.58 and had previously closed at $35.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

