Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Up 130.3% Over Last Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

