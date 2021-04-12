National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.63

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 42379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

