National Bank Financial Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.81). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.11.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$26.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.