National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.31.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.33. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.42.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold 583,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,345 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

