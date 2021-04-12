National Bank Financial Weighs in on EXFO Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

EXFO stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

