National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

