National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of National Retail Properties worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

