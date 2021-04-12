National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.89

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 377068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

